Watch Thursday's weather forecast: Chance for rain returns to Oklahoma

Today will be warm and dry once again. There will be a few passing clouds and highs are expected to climb back into the upper 80s and low 90s across the state.

As we head into Friday, we will start the day with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. By the afternoon there will be an increased chance for see a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. There is a slight risk from the Storm Prediction Center for potentially seeing a few of these storms become stronger to severe on Friday. If they do, gusty winds will be the main threat.