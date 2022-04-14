Watch Thursday's weather forecast: beautiful Thursday ahead, cooler and rainy by the weekend

A gorgeous day is ahead with sunshine and light winds from the south at 5-10 mph. Highs today will reach into the low 70s. For Friday our temperatures will increase into the 80s and a chance for showers and storms is possible by Friday night through the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday we are looking for cooler temperatures, in the 60s, and a chance for morning showers and storms each day, including Easter Sunday. The cool temps stick around for the start of next week.