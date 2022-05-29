Watch Sunday's weather forecast: Windy, warm and sunny once more

The south wind continues again today with gusts up to 30 mph at times. Temperatures will warm into the 80s and partly cloudy skies will persist.
Monday we can expect similar conditions, with highs near 87 and partly sunny skies.
On Tuesday evening we will see an increase chance for showers and thunderstorms. The rain chances will continue again for Wednesday and Thursday.
Local Weather
Kirsten Lang
Meteorologist
