Watch Sunday's weather forecast: Windy, warm and sunny once more

The south wind continues again today with gusts up to 30 mph at times. Temperatures will warm into the 80s and partly cloudy skies will persist. 

Monday we can expect similar conditions, with highs near 87 and partly sunny skies. 

On Tuesday evening we will see an increase chance for showers and thunderstorms. The rain chances will continue again for Wednesday and Thursday.

As a meteorologist, moving to Oklahoma was an exciting opportunity I couldn’t pass up. In my field, this is where you want to be – right in the middle of Tornado Alley. But what is Tornado Alley? And is it shifting? It seems to be a popular topic lately as people are noticing an uptick in tornadic activity to the east.

