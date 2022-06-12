Watch Sunday's weather forecast: Near triple-digit temperatures are possible today

A hot, summer-like day is expected. Lots of sunshine and highs near triple digits are forecasted by Sunday at 4 p.m. If you are outdoors today, make sure to stay well hydrated and cool.
Tonight will be mild with lows around 80.
For Monday, the hot temperatures will prevail. Highs will stay in the 90s all week with little-to-no chance for rain.
Local Weather
Kirsten Lang
Meteorologist
