Watch Sunday's weather forecast: Meteorologist Kirsten Lang has details on when the rain will return

Another beautiful day is expected for eastern Oklahoma as we round out the weekend. Today we can expect mostly sunny skies with highs back in the 70s and a south breeze and 5-10 mph. Overnight the chance for rain will increase as we head into the start of the work week. Showers are expected across all of eastern Oklahoma throughout the day on Monday with temperatures in the 60s. There may be a few rumbles of thunder Monday as well. Showers will linger on Tuesday morning but will move out by Tuesday afternoon. Sunshine will return for the middle of the week.

