The winds return today from the south. Breezy conditions are forecasted for Sunday with gusts near 25 mph at times. The south wind helps the temperatures warm back up into the 80s today. We will see more clouds passing across the state, and by the late afternoon and early evening hours we may see a few stronger to severe storms develop as well. If the storms do become stronger to severe, gusty winds and small hail will be the main threat, as well as brief heavy downpours and lightning. The potential for showers and storms will be brief and the threat for any storms will be around 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. We will then be left with a quiet evening. For Monday through Wednesday the weather remains somewhat unsettled with a chance for showers and storms each day. Each day we also have the possibility of seeing isolated stronger to severe storms develop as well. This is all in response to an advancing cold front, which will move out by Wednesday night and leave us with clear and cooler conditions for Thursday and Friday.
Watch Sunday's weather forecast: latest on potential for strong to severe storms
