Watch Sunday's weather forecast: Hot afternoon with a chance for a few severe storms

Today our temperatures will spike into the low 90s with mostly sunny skies for the first half of the day, followed by an increase in cloud coverage and a few showers and storms possible as a frontal boundary moves in. 

By Sunday afternoon and evening we will see a chance for a few of theses passing storms to become stronger to severe. Hail and gusty winds will be the main threat with these storms if they do become severe. 

On Monday there is a slight chance for a few pop up showers. Otherwise, the temperatures will remain above average for the start of the week. 

kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com

Local Weather

