 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Watch Sunday's weather forecast: Easter Sunday looks cool and rainy

  • 0

A cool and rainy day is on tap for Easter Sunday. Today we will see some morning showers, then a lull in the activity midday, then showers pick back up in the evening. Clouds will stick around all day and the temperatures will barely make it into the low 60s for the highs with a north wind. Unfortunately, it will definitely be a cloudy, cool and somewhat dreary day. By Monday the skies will clear and sunshine will return. Highs will remain in the 60s for the first half of the week. We won’t see 70s return until Thursday. While it is dry Monday, the chance for rain will return by Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert