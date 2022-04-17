Watch Sunday's weather forecast: Easter Sunday looks cool and rainy

A cool and rainy day is on tap for Easter Sunday. Today we will see some morning showers, then a lull in the activity midday, then showers pick back up in the evening. Clouds will stick around all day and the temperatures will barely make it into the low 60s for the highs with a north wind. Unfortunately, it will definitely be a cloudy, cool and somewhat dreary day. By Monday the skies will clear and sunshine will return. Highs will remain in the 60s for the first half of the week. We won’t see 70s return until Thursday. While it is dry Monday, the chance for rain will return by Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.