Watch Sunday's weather forecast: Cooler day expected

Showers may linger this morning, but then we will gradually dry out as we head through the day. It is cooler today, though. Highs will only reach into the 60s and winds will be in from the north today at 10-15 mph.

Overnight we will see clearing skies and temperatures will drop into the 40s, so it will be a cool start to our work week. Conditions remain dry for Monday through Wednesday. Next chance for rain returns by Thursday.

Local Weather

