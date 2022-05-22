Watch Sunday's weather forecast: Beautiful end to the weekend

Today will be absolutely gorgeous. Mostly sunny skies will prevail with temperatures climbing into the upper 60s by the afternoon. Winds will be lighter today as well, from the north at 5-10 mph.
As we head into the upcoming work week we will see an increase chance for rain with temperatures in the low 70s for the highs and 60s for the lows.
Local Weather
Kirsten Lang
Meteorologist
