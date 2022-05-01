 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Watch Sunday's weather forecast: Another beautiful day before the storms return

  • 0

Today will be another nice one as we round out the weekend. Mostly sunny skies are expected to start the day, with gradually building clouds late in the day. Highs will warm into the low 80s with light winds. 

As we head into Monday there will be an increased chance for showers early to start, with a lull in the rain activity for the middle of the day before a front moves through increasing our chance for potentially seeing severe storms late Monday night. Right now the time frame looks to be after 10:00 p.m. with a threat for gusty winds and small hail possible as some of the storms may be stronger to severe as they pass through. 

kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sunday Q&A: The dry line explained

Sunday Q&A: The dry line explained

There is one unique feature meteorologists will look that help drive major severe weather outbreaks in the state — the dry line. But what is it exactly? That was one question from a reader.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert