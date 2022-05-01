Watch Sunday's weather forecast: Another beautiful day before the storms return

Today will be another nice one as we round out the weekend. Mostly sunny skies are expected to start the day, with gradually building clouds late in the day. Highs will warm into the low 80s with light winds.

As we head into Monday there will be an increased chance for showers early to start, with a lull in the rain activity for the middle of the day before a front moves through increasing our chance for potentially seeing severe storms late Monday night. Right now the time frame looks to be after 10:00 p.m. with a threat for gusty winds and small hail possible as some of the storms may be stronger to severe as they pass through.