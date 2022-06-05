Watch Sunday's weather forecast: A few showers early, then drying for the afternoon

The chance for rain lessens today as we round out the weekend. Highs this afternoon are forecasted to warm into the low 80s with a south breeze. The clouds will stick around for the day.

Overnight tonight we will see mostly cloudy skies and lows will drop into the upper-60s.

For the start of the upcoming work week we will see a chance for rain each day as the weather pattern remains a bit unsettled. Highs will stay in the 80s until the end of the week when slightly cooler weather arrives.

