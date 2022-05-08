 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch Sunday's weather forecast: A beautiful Mother's Day is expected

We have a beautiful day on tap for Mother's Day. Mostly sunny skies will persist through the afternoon with a south breeze and highs will warm into the upper 80s. 

As we head into the overnight hours it will be a touch mild. Lows will only dip into the 70s with partly cloudy skies. 

For Monday through Wednesday of this upcoming week the highs will be in the 90s. It will be warm with sunshine and a south wind. Next chance for a few showers will return by the weekend. 

kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com

Local Weather

