Watch Saturday's weather forecast: showers and storms return to the forecast

After a chilly start this morning, the winds begin to shift out of the south at 5-15 mph and temperatures will warm into the upper 70s. It will feel warmer today under mostly sunny skies. Overnight night tonight will remain clear with lows in the 50s. Dew points will begin to rise as well as the southerly winds continue to bring in moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. On Sunday we will see partly cloudy skies and very breezy conditions. Again, the winds will be gusting from the south at 25 mph. By Sunday afternoon there is a chance we may see a couple of stray showers and storms develop. They would be scattered in nature and brief, heavy down pours are possible with gusty winds as well. Sunday night will be partly cloudy as any showers or storms that develop move east. By Monday through Wednesday we have a chance for seeing showers and storms develop each day.