After a chilly start this morning, the winds begin to shift out of the south at 5-15 mph and temperatures will warm into the upper 70s. It will feel warmer today under mostly sunny skies. Overnight night tonight will remain clear with lows in the 50s. Dew points will begin to rise as well as the southerly winds continue to bring in moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. On Sunday we will see partly cloudy skies and very breezy conditions. Again, the winds will be gusting from the south at 25 mph. By Sunday afternoon there is a chance we may see a couple of stray showers and storms develop. They would be scattered in nature and brief, heavy down pours are possible with gusty winds as well. Sunday night will be partly cloudy as any showers or storms that develop move east. By Monday through Wednesday we have a chance for seeing showers and storms develop each day.
Watch Saturday's weather forecast: showers and storms return to the forecast
Related to this story
Most Popular
Nearly three-fourths of thunderstorms take a similar southwest-to-northeast path, and that can often lead right along that I-44 corridor.
Watch Sunday's weather forecast: Meteorologist Kirsten Lang has details on when the rain will return
The Earth is in constant balance, and the same can be said for air pressure. A state of equilibrium is always trying to be achieved whether on a large or small scale.
Did you wake up to dirty rain marks on your car, too?
Watch Thursday's weather forecast: Meteorologist Kirsten Lang has more on when we will see rain
Another breezy, cool day is expected today. We sure have been seeing our share of windy conditions. Another day of fire danger is also on deck…
It is a soggy start to the week with rain expected throughout the day and into the evening. The heaviest rainfall remains south towards the I-…
With gusts Thursday around 40 mph, Tulsa and several counties in northeast Oklahoma are under a wind advisory until 8 p.m., with driving likely difficult for high-profile vehicles.
Clouds will gradually clear today and temperatures will warm into the upper 70s by the afternoon with a west and southwest wind at 10-15 mph. …
Today will be sunny to start with increased cloudiness for the afternoon. Highs today will be on the cool side as we only reach into the lower…
Watch Sunday's weather forecast: Meteorologist Kirsten Lang has details on when the rain will return
Another beautiful day is expected for eastern Oklahoma as we round out the weekend.
Kirsten Lang's Weather Q&A: Why do tornadoes and storms follow I-44 so much?
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tulsa community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. 53 degrees is today's lo…