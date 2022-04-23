Watch Saturday's weather forecast: Showers and storms increase this evening

Scattered showers are possible for the first half of the day, but the chance for widespread rain and storms will increase tonight as an approaching cold front moves across the state. Highs today will still reach into the upper 70s with partly to mostly cloudy skies and a strong south wind ahead of the frontal boundary. If you have outdoor plans for the first half of the day, it should be fine.

There may be a few stray showers, but that chance for storms won’t increase until the evening. By 6-7 p.m. we will see storms develop closer to the I-35 corridor, and by 8-10 p.m. showers and storms will be spread along the I-44 corridor. We are under a slight risk from the Storm Prediction Center for potentially seeing some severe storms develop on Saturday night. If they do occur, hail over an inch in diameter and gusty winds exceeding 60 mph will be the main threat.

The showers will linger into Sunday morning. We can expect rainfall totally anywhere from 1 – 3 inches across eastern Oklahoma with higher rainfall amounts towards far southeastern Oklahoma. By Sunday the cooler air will move in and highs will be in the 60s with a gusty north wind.

