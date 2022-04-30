Watch Saturday's weather forecast: rain clears, nice weekend ahead

Showers and storms clear out today as the cold front moves to the southeast and out of Oklahoma. In its wake we are left with gradually clearing skies and a nice, comfortable weekend ahead. Winds will be out of the northeast today with gusts up to 20 -25 mph. Highs will warm into the upper 70s.

Tonight we will see lows drop into the 40s and 50s with clear skies.

For Sunday, light winds are expected with building clouds ahead of our next chance for showers as we head into Monday. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 80s.

By Monday the showers and storms return as unsettled weather continues for the first half of the upcoming work week.

Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.