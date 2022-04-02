 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Watch Saturday's weather forecast: Meteorologist Kirsten Lang has more on the weekend forecast

  • Updated
  • 0

Showers will move out of the area this morning with gradually clearing skies throughout the day. Highs today will be a comfortable 70 degrees. It should be very nice this afternoon. Tonight we will drop into the 50s with clear skies. The nice weather will continue for Sunday as well. By the start of the work week we will see another chance for rain and even a few rumbles of thunder.

kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert