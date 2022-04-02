Watch Saturday's weather forecast: Meteorologist Kirsten Lang has more on the weekend forecast

Showers will move out of the area this morning with gradually clearing skies throughout the day. Highs today will be a comfortable 70 degrees. It should be very nice this afternoon. Tonight we will drop into the 50s with clear skies. The nice weather will continue for Sunday as well. By the start of the work week we will see another chance for rain and even a few rumbles of thunder.
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!
Kirsten Lang
Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today