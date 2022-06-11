Watch Saturday's weather forecast: Hot, dry stretch is upon us

Hot and dry conditions will settle in today. Winds will be light and the sky will be clear. After a cool morning, the afternoon highs will reach into the 90s.
Overnight lows will only drop into the upper 70s.
Tomorrow the highs will warm back into the upper 90s to even triple digits in some spots.
Dry conditions will prevail through next week.
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!
Kirsten Lang
Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today