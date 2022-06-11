 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch Saturday's weather forecast: Hot, dry stretch is upon us

Hot and dry conditions will settle in today. Winds will be light and the sky will be clear. After a cool morning, the afternoon highs will reach into the 90s. 

Overnight lows will only drop into the upper 70s. 

Tomorrow the highs will warm back into the upper 90s to even triple digits in some spots. 

Dry conditions will prevail through next week. 

kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com

