Watch Saturday's weather forecast: Cooler and rainy for the weekend

Thunderstorms will move out this morning, but lingering showers are expected for today. It will also be cooler this weekend with highs in the 60s today and a north wind at 5-10 mph. For Easter Sunday we will continue to see a chance for light showers off-and-on with temperatures remaining rather chilly in the 60s and that north breeze continuing through the weekend. By Monday the rain will move out, but those cooler temperatures stick around through the middle of next week.