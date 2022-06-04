Watch Saturday's weather forecast: Chance for rain increases for the weekend

There is a chance for rain today. Showers are expected this morning and again later this evening into the overnight hours.

Highs today will warm into the 80s once again with a south wind at 15 mph. There is a slight chance a few of the evening storms in the afternoon and evening could become stronger to possibly severe with hail and gusty winds as the main threat.

As we head into the upcoming work week there will be a chance for showers and storms each day as temperatures stay in the mid-to-upper 80s for the start of the week.

