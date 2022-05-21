Watch Saturday's weather forecast: Big changes today, cloudy and cool temperatures expected

Today will be much different as we are looking for a few lingering showers early in the morning, and then mostly cloudy skies for the majority of the day. Temperatures will be somewhat chilly throughout the day. Highs will actually occur in the middle of the night and then drop as we head towards sunrise.

By the afternoon we will struggle to make it out of the low 60s. Winds will be strong from the north at 15-20 mph. So overall, it will feel chilly today. Which may actually be a nice break from the heat we have seen the past week.

On Sunday it will be gorgeous. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s and we will see mostly sunny skies.

Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.