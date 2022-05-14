Watch Saturday's weather forecast: Above average temperatures continue for the weekend

Saturday will be another warm one, despite the fact that a cold front moved through last night. We will see highs above average, in the mid-to-upper 80s and mostly sunny skies with light winds.

By Saturday afternoon there is a slight chance for a stray shower, but otherwise, a quiet and mild evening is expected.

On Sunday our temperatures will spike into the low 90s. There is an increased chance for seeing showers and stronger to possibly severe storms on Sunday evening. The main threat with these storms will be hail development.

As we head into next week the hot weather continues with a slight chance for a few afternoon pop-up showers on Monday and Tuesday.

