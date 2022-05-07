Watch Saturday's weather forecast: A beautiful start to the weekend

Temperatures today will be just a touch warmer. We will see highs climb into the low 80s with lots of sunshine. Winds will be out of the east around 10 mph.

Overnight the lows will drop into the mid 60s. The skies will remain relatively clear.

For Sunday we will be in the upper 80s with sunshine.

By the start of the upcoming work week we will be nice and toasty with temperatures in the 90s both Monday and Tuesday.

Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.