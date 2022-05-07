Watch Saturday's weather forecast: A beautiful start to the weekend

Temperatures today will be just a touch warmer. We will see highs climb into the low 80s with lots of sunshine. Winds will be out of the east around 10 mph.
Overnight the lows will drop into the mid 60s. The skies will remain relatively clear.
For Sunday we will be in the upper 80s with sunshine.
By the start of the upcoming work week we will be nice and toasty with temperatures in the 90s both Monday and Tuesday.
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!
Kirsten Lang
Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today