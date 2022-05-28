Watch Saturday weather forecast: Winds pick back up today

Winds will pick back up today out of the south with gusts up to 30 and 35 mph at times. Partly sunny skies are expected and temperatures will warm into the 80s by the afternoon. A big change from this past week, but just in time for the weekend!

Overnight the winds will persist, and lows will drop into the 60s and 70s.

For Sunday, wind, sunshine, and warm temperatures are expected once again. Highs will climb back into the upper-80s by the afternoon.

Memorial Day looks to be much of the same with highs in the 80s once more and lows in the 70s.

As we head into next week, our next chance for rainfall comes Tuesday evening and Wednesday.

Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.