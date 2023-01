Weather-related crashes

As of 10 a.m. Monday, EMSA crews responded to 21 motor vehicle crashes in the Tulsa area, with five patients requiring hospitalization.

"21 crashes is nearly five times the number of motor vehicle crashes we would expect to see by this time on a Monday morning. Most of those crashes are happening on/around bridges and overpasses on local highways and interstates. We encourage drivers to stay home and use extreme caution if traveling today," EMSA spokesman Adam Paluka said in a statement.