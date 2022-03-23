Watch Now: Why is Oklahoma the lightning capital of the United States? Meteorologist Kirsten Lang explains

Thunderstorms are a sign that the spring season is upon us in Oklahoma. And the lightning formation within these storms can be as fascinating as the light show it puts on.

It was just last year that Oklahoma was named as the lightning capital of the United States, surpassing Florida after five years of collected data showed Oklahoma averaging 83.4 flashes of lightning per square kilometer, whereas Florida averaged 82.8 flashes of lightning.

Vaisala, an environmental technology company, tracks both in-cloud and cloud-to-ground lightning strikes across the country. For years the company could only detect and record cloud-to-ground lightning strikes. But with new technology, meteorologists are now able to track and record in-cloud lightning strikes as well. With this new data, Oklahoma was bumped to the top of the list.

Oklahoma’s location has a lot to do with being a hotbed of lightning. Thanks to the jet stream and the moisture we get from the Gulf of Mexico, we are in the sweet spot for thunderstorm development.

In short, lightning is caused by an unbalanced charge in the atmosphere. There is warm and cold air in a thunderstorm. The warm air sector contains rain droplets, and the cold air contains ice crystals. The rain and ice will rub together and form an electrical charge, which results in lightning.

So let’s take a look into the anatomy of lightning. The electrons are located at the top of the cloud. They will begin moving toward the protons on the ground in what is called a stepped leader. This takes a zigzagging movement toward the ground. As the leader nears the ground, those opposite charges attract and the positive charge begins to move upward. This upward movement is called a streamer.

As the leader and streamer merge, the electrical current is connected. This is called a return stroke. The return stroke is what we see and travels at 62,000 miles per second, which is one-third the speed of light. This stroking process can happen several times and cause the flicker.

Lightning can occur between clouds, from cloud to ground, and inside clouds. The most common lightning is the one that occurs inside the cloud. This is called sheet lightning, because it causes a sheet of light to illuminate the sky.

Not only does lightning travel at a third the speed of light, but it is extremely hot. The average temperature of a lightning bolt is 36,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but it heats the air around it up to 50,000 degrees Fahrenheit, which is five times hotter than the surface of the sun.

This heated air expands at a very fast rate, which causes a shockwave through the atmosphere and thus a cracking sound, which is what we hear as thunder.

As a child, you may heard your parents say “when thunder roars, go indoors.” Now that you know a little bit more about how often lightning occurs in Oklahoma, please take this advice. Turns out mom isn’t wrong.

