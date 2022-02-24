Watch Now: When will the frozen layers melt after this week's winter storm?

Despite Friday’s sunny skies, with conditions still near freezing, this week’s sleet and snow may not start to melt until Saturday.

“The heavier sleet pack will likely remain on the ground into Saturday,” the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.

Officially, Tulsa received a trace amount of snow on Thursday at the weather service’s official recording site at Tulsa International Airport.

The weather service reported that the city received 1.2 inches of “snow” on Wednesday into Thursday morning, but whether sleet was included in that measurement wasn’t clear.

Sleet is measured in the same way snow is by the weather service.

Forecasters expect a high of about 34 degrees Friday with wind chills between 1 and 11 degrees. Winds won’t be strong enough for wind chill advisories, however, according to the forecast.

Sleet and snow are likely to melt on Saturday, with a forecast high of 41 degrees. If not, Oklahoma’s weather roller coaster is expected to come back around with a warmup before the weekend is over. A high temperature of 54 degrees and a mostly sunny forecast should melt any remaining sleet pack Sunday, forecasters said.