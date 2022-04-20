It is powerful enough to knock a jet out of the sky and can cause more damage than a tornado.
This week, I want to talk about microbursts, their formation and how impactful they can be on aviation.
Let’s start with what a microburst is and its formation. A microburst is a small-scale downburst, or sinking column of air, within a thunderstorm that can produce a forceful outrush of air or wind toward the ground with a speed of up to 150 mph.
When thunderstorms develop, there is an updraft present within the center of the storm. In small thunderstorms, this updraft can be weak, but in larger storms it can be strong with speeds up to 100 mph just inside the storm’s midlevel. Strong updrafts tend to produce large hail, but they can contain mass amounts of rainfall within a storm that doesn’t yet hit the ground. So if this thunderstorm encounters a pocket of dry air in the midlevels of the atmosphere, evaporative cooling will occur.
Evaporative cooling is the process that occurs as a thunderstorm encounters drier air. When this intense evaporation of that contained rainfall inside the storm takes place, negative buoyancy occurs, the updraft is weakened, and a strong downdraft is formed. This downdraft can fall quite rapidly, up to 6,000 feet per minute. With air falling that forcefully toward the ground, wind speeds up to 150 mph are possible, increasing the threat for significant damage at the surface.
As the air hits the surface, it spreads outward and can leave damage for up to 2 miles in diameter with peak winds lasting up to five minutes. Wind speeds like that can be equivalent to an EF-1 tornado — so you can imagine the damage it can cause to buildings, cars and trees.
Aside from surface damage, microbursts also pose a risk for pilots. Flying through a microburst can greatly alter the performance of the aircraft as microbursts can quickly change from a headwind to a tailwind, or vice versa, causing an unexpected increase or decrease in airspeed.
During a take-off or landing, this can be even more dangerous as the pilot may compensate for the headwind by dipping the nose of the plane as it enters the downdraft. The reduced power and dipped nose would make it difficult to recover as the plane quickly changes from encountering a headwind to a tailwind. This could cause the plane to land earlier than anticipated. All to say, microbursts and aviation don’t mix.
In response there are often delays around thunderstorm activity and airports. There have been many technological advances in detecting microbursts. Airports now have Low Level Wind Shear Alert Systems (LLWAS) and Weather Systems Processor (WSP) on location, which can detect a microburst as it occurs, alerting pilots of the risk.
