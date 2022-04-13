Tuesday’s atmospheric makeup had all the ingredients necessary for a tornadic outbreak. But one thing was holding it back: the cap.
So what is a cap exactly? In a short answer, a cap is a layer of warm air, usually several thousand feet above the surface of the Earth, that restricts the vertical development of thunderstorms.
April and May average the most tornadic storms per month in Oklahoma, with 11.7 per month in April and 24.1 per month in May.
For tornadoes or severe storms to occur, you first need a warming of the Earth’s surface, which causes air particles to rise. When these particles rise, they cool and condense and form clouds. As long as the surrounding air continues to be cooler than the particle itself, it will continue rising.
This is typical of a temperature profile in the atmosphere. As you rise with height, the temperature cools. Every once in a while though, like Tuesday, that rising air particle will encounter a layer of warm air as it is rising. The surrounding air is warmer, so it will suppress the vertical development of the storm, and it turns into a quiet day.
Another way to look at this is like a pot of water. When the pot heats up, it begins to boil. Without a lid on, the steam is able to rise. Now if you put a lid on the pot, it traps in all that steam and energy.
However, if the lid is removed, the steam will quickly move upward. There are certain times though, when the lid stays on too long and the pressure inside the pot becomes so forceful that the lid can no longer contain it.
At that time the steam and energy will escape through the weaker sides of the lid in any way they can and violently burst upward. This is similar to a severe weather day when the cap is broken and severe storms erupt.
The strength of a cap will make or break a severe weather day. No matter how much moisture is present, how strong the upper-level winds are or how unstable the air may be, if that cap (or layer of warm air) is strong, then there will not be any severe storms. It is days like that when many residents are ready for severe storms to pop up, but nothing happens.
Blaming the meteorologist is the first thing they do, but sometimes it is just Mother Nature putting a lid on that development.
Interesting weather fact: Data from the National Weather Service office in Tulsa from 1950 to 2019 showed 1,393 confirmed tornadoes, 614 occurring between 4 p.m. and 7:59 p.m. While the remaining 752 tornadoes occurred at other times of the day, 348 of those tornadoes were at night, the most dangerous time for tornadic activity, from 8 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. The fewest number of tornadoes, 26, occurred in the morning between 7 a.m. and 9:59 a.m.
In addition to her daily video forecasts, Tulsa World meteorologist Kirsten Lang is writing stories on weather. Each Wednesday, she'll publish a column on weather and on Sundays, she'll answer your weather questions in her Q&A column. Bookmark this page and keep up with her stories:
Email kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com to submit a question for her weekly weather Q&A column.
As featured on
Nearly three-fourths of thunderstorms take a similar southwest-to-northeast path, and that can often lead right along that I-44 corridor.
Watch Sunday's weather forecast: Meteorologist Kirsten Lang has details on when the rain will return
The Earth is in constant balance, and the same can be said for air pressure. A state of equilibrium is always trying to be achieved whether on a large or small scale.
With gusts Thursday around 40 mph, Tulsa and several counties in northeast Oklahoma are under a wind advisory until 8 p.m., with driving likely difficult for high-profile vehicles.
