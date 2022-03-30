Watch Now: What causes hail to form in storms? Meteorologist Kirsten Lang explains

It may not be as fascinating as tornadoes, lightning or hurricanes, but hail storms can be one of the costliest weather events in the country.

The cost of damage for Americans can reach in the billions of dollars each year. Oklahoma ranked fifth in the country for the number of hail events in 2021 with 159 where the hail was 1-inch or larger, according to the National Weather Service.

Living in tornado alley, we can get caught up in the threat of what tornadic warned storms may bring, but what is far more common are hail storms.

Let’s take a deeper dive into the science behind hail formation.

When a thunderstorm forms, the air around it is warm, moist and unstable. Because of its instability, this unstable air will travel upwards into the cloud and form what is called the updraft of a storm. This updraft can be a very forceful stream of air that can move at nearly 100 mph inside the cloud. When this updraft forms, the air will rise, cool and form tiny rain droplets that will travel into a sub-freezing layer of the cloud.

This is typically in the mid-level of the thunderstorm. At that point, the rain droplet will freeze into a tiny ice ball, which will become the nuclei of our hail formation.

Aside from the updraft, there is also a downdraft that forms in the thunderstorm. These two currents work together to almost levitate the hail as it continues to grow inside the thunderstorm.

So the size of the hail will depend on how strong the updraft is within the storm. The longer the hailstone levitates within the cloud, the larger it will become. During this time supercooled water droplets collide with the hailstones and cause them to grow. Much like when you build a snowman and pack the snow in a ball over and over, these supercooled water droplets pack on to the hailstone in the cloud.

So what causes the hail to finally fall? Either the updraft weakens as the storm loses intensity, or gravity simply takes over as the weight of the hailstone exceeds the force of the updraft inside the storm.

Hail sizes can range from pea sized, one-fourth of an inch in diameter, to grapefruit sized, which is 4½ inches in diameter. The largest hail recorded in the country was 8 inches in diameter and fell in South Dakota in 2010.

In Oklahoma the largest hail recorded was 6 inches in 2011 near Gotebo. Of course, those are extremely rare circumstances.

The most common sizes are one-fourth to one-half inch in diameter, or pea and marble sized hail stones. And what is considered severe is hail over a 1 inch, or quarter sized, in diameter or greater. That is because hail this size, or larger, can cause injury or damage to property.

Technologic advances have been made over recent years to Doppler radars. Now dual-polarization radars are used throughout the country by meteorologists to better forecast winter precipitation, non-weather scatters like birds or bugs, updrafts and hail detection. This technology allows for a 2-D view of radar to better forecast what may be inside the cloud.

With advancements like these, meteorologists are better able to identify severe weather and improve severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings.

