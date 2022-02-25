Watch Now: Tulsa saw 1.2 inches of mostly sleet during late February storm

A second February bout of winter weather that blew through Oklahoma delivered up to 2 inches of sleet in some portions of eastern Oklahoma, meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.

Wednesday and Thursday's storm, while not as severe as early February's storm, caused temperatures and wind chills to dip into the single digits. A second round of sleet that was forecast to hit Thursday didn't come as expected, but the sleet and ice that did fall put much of Tulsa at a standstill Thursday as roads became treacherous.

Tulsa saw a total of 1.2 inches of accumulation, including sleet, snow and ice, meteorologists reported. About 90% of that accumulation was sleet.

The majority of eastern Oklahoma saw between 1 and 1.5 inches of sleet — McAlester saw one inch, LeFlore County saw 1 .5 inches — but some areas stood out, meteorologists said.

Two inches of sleet fell in Checotah, while farther south in Wilburton, only 0.25 inches fell. Across the Arkansas border in Sebastian County, 3 inches of sleet fell.