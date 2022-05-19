Watch Now: Thursday's PGA Championship Forecast with Meteorologist Kirsten Lang

Today will be hot and breezy. Mostly sunny skies are expected with a few passing clouds. Make sure to wear shorts and short-sleeved shirts as you are heading out to watch the PGA Championship today. Highs will be well above average. We will warm into the lower 90s.
Local Weather
Kirsten Lang
Meteorologist
