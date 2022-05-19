 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch Now: Thursday's PGA Championship Forecast with Meteorologist Kirsten Lang

Today will be hot and breezy. Mostly sunny skies are expected with a few passing clouds. Make sure to wear shorts and short-sleeved shirts as you are heading out to watch the PGA Championship today. Highs will be well above average. We will warm into the lower 90s. 

