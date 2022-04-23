 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Watch Now: Saturday evening storm update with Meteorologist Kirsten Lang

  • 0

A tornado watch remains in effect for central Oklahoma until midnight. Right now this does not include Tulsa county, but we may still see some stronger to severe storms in the metro area this evening. Storms will continue to move east and look to lose intensity as we head into the later evening hours, so that could be playing in our favor, but again showers and storms are still expected tonight. So you will hear rumbles of thunder and see rainfall that will last into Sunday. In fact, then a flooding issue becomes the threat for Sunday as 1-3" of rain are possible along the I-44 corridor, but 4-5" are possible south of the I-40 corridor. 

kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert