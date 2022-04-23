A tornado watch remains in effect for central Oklahoma until midnight. Right now this does not include Tulsa county, but we may still see some stronger to severe storms in the metro area this evening. Storms will continue to move east and look to lose intensity as we head into the later evening hours, so that could be playing in our favor, but again showers and storms are still expected tonight. So you will hear rumbles of thunder and see rainfall that will last into Sunday. In fact, then a flooding issue becomes the threat for Sunday as 1-3" of rain are possible along the I-44 corridor, but 4-5" are possible south of the I-40 corridor.
Watch Now: Saturday evening storm update with Meteorologist Kirsten Lang
Both can cause winds in excess of 100 mph, causing damage that can look similar. So how do you know if you have encountered straight-line winds or a tornado? The answer is in the detail of debris.