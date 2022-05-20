 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch Now: Meteorologist Kirsten Lang has details on your Friday PGA Championship weather forecast

Today will be windy and warm with a chance with for showers and storms later in the evening as a cold front moves through the state. This morning, the temperatures will be in the 60s with a few clouds. By lunchtime we will be in the low 80s and then our highs this afternoon will warm to the upper-80s with a few more clouds and a very strong south wind.

The best chance for rain will occur later in the afternoon and overnight hours. 

kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com

Local Weather

