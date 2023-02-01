 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking

Watch Now: Freezing rain expected to stay south of Tulsa. Watch a Wednesday weather update from Kirsten Lang

  • Updated
  • 0

Freezing rain expected to stay south of Tulsa. Watch a Wednesday weather update from Kirsten Lang

Tulsa World meteorologist Kirsten Lang provides a mid-day update on the winter weather conditions in Oklahoma.

Related

Weather Wednesday: Go behind the scenes at Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get weather answers

On Sundays, Tulsa World Meteorologist Kirsten Lang answers readers' questions about weather. Contact her by phone or email with those questions. Follow her on social media to keep up with all of her stories and forecasts.

Phone: 918-581-8354

People are also reading…

Email: kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com

Facebookfacebook.com/MeteorologistKirstenLang

Twitter: twitter.com/kirstenlangwx

kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert