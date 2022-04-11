 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch Monday's weather forecast: When could we see severe storms again?

  • Updated
A few lingering showers are left today, but the threat for any severe weather pushes well to our southeast. Rather, we will see temperatures in the low 70s with light winds. South of McAlester storms will ignite this evening. But we will be left with partly cloudy to mostly clear skies and lows in the 50s. I am watching Tuesday afternoon and evening. It looks to be our next best chance for severe storm potential. However, while the potential for severe storms is great on Tuesday, the probability of seeing a severe storm is relatively low. The reason being is a layer of warm air aloft, which is called the cap. This will suppress the vertical development of storms, and therefore limit our severe chances. All of the other ingredients are in place for severe weather to take hold, it is just the warm air aloft that is hindering any kind of breakout. Stay tuned over the next day for more updates as we approach the event.

As we head into Wednesday the storm chances will move east and cooler weather will settle in. There is another chance for a few storms this coming Friday and Saturday. 

kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com

