Watch Monday's weather forecast: Toasty start to the week with a slight chance for rain

It is a warm start to our week. Temperatures today will be in the upper-80s and low-90s across the state. There is a slight chance for a few pop-up showers in the afternoon. 

This evening will be mild, with lows near 70. 

For Tuesday we will another slight chance for a few showers in the afternoon with highs near 90 degrees once again.

As of now it looks like rain chances will fall off for Wednesday through Saturday. But the chance for showers and storms may pick back up for Sunday afternoon and evening.  

kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com

