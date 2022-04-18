Watch Monday's weather forecast: sunshine returns today, chance for storms by Tuesday

Sunshine returns today, but it will still remain cool with highs in the mid 60s and a north wind at 5-10 mph. Overnight night will be clear and overnight lows will drop into the lower 40s, so it will be chilly. For Tuesday we will see increasing clouds. By Tuesday night there is a chance for showers and storms to return to the area. Showers may linger early Wednesday morning but then will move out by Wednesday afternoon. On Thursday through the weekend the temperatures will start to warm back into the 80s.