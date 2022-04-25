 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Watch Monday's weather forecast: skies clear, but cooler temperatures hang around

  • 0

Skies clear today, but the north winds stick around. Highs will only reach into the 60 with a north wind gusting to 30 mph at times. Sunshine will persist for the next several days ahead, however the temperatures will gradually warm. 

For Tuesday we will start the morning off in the 40s, but the afternoon highs will warm into the 70s. Winds will be light on Tuesday. On Wednesday the winds will return from the south gusting up to 25 mph. 

Our next chance for rain is on Thursday.

kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert