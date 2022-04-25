Watch Monday's weather forecast: skies clear, but cooler temperatures hang around

Skies clear today, but the north winds stick around. Highs will only reach into the 60 with a north wind gusting to 30 mph at times. Sunshine will persist for the next several days ahead, however the temperatures will gradually warm.

For Tuesday we will start the morning off in the 40s, but the afternoon highs will warm into the 70s. Winds will be light on Tuesday. On Wednesday the winds will return from the south gusting up to 25 mph.

Our next chance for rain is on Thursday.

Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.