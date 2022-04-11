Watch Monday's weather forecast: severe threat shifts south today, returns Tuesday

A few lingering showers are left today, but the threat for any severe weather pushes well to our southeast. Rather, we will see temperatures in the low 70s with light winds. South of McAlester storms will ignite this evening. But we will be left with partly cloudy to mostly clear skies and lows in the 50s. I am watching Tuesday afternoon and evening. It looks to be our next best chance for severe storm potential. A dry line will set up west of Oklahoma City on Tuesday afternoon and storms will fire up around 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. They will then push eastward toward Oklahoma City by 6:00-7:00p.m. and closer to Tulsa by 8:00 p.m. We do have the risk of seeing severe storms with this. Damaging wind, hail, and isolated tornadoes are all possibilities with these storms as they move through the state.