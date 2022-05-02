 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch Monday's weather forecast: severe storm chances increase again today

Today more a more active weather pattern returns to the area. Showers and storms will blanket eastern Oklahoma with the potential for a few stronger embedded thunderstorms in the early morning hours. Otherwise, locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds are possible. 

As we head into the afternoon and evening we will see an increased risk again for severe weather. Stronger to severe storms may be possible, especially in north central Oklahoma in the late afternoon and early evening time frame. This will be associated with the dryline that develops to our east. 

Our best chances for seeing severe storms pops up again late in the evening as the cold front sweeps through. Much like what happened Friday night. As far as timing goes for the front, the showers and storms will move in around 10 - 11 p.m. 

By Tuesday we will see a lull in the shower and storm activity. It will pick back up again By Wednesday. 

Local Weather

