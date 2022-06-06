Watch Monday's weather forecast: Quiet day after stormy skies overnight

After showers and storms moved through overnight we are expecting a quieter Monday ahead. Any leftover rain will move out and clouds will also exit the area shortly after. Today will be warm and sunny with highs near 90 by the afternoon.

Again overnight Monday into Tuesday morning we will see another chance for showers and storms as a thunderstorm complex is set to roll through. There is a risk for seeing a few stronger to severe storms with hail and gusty winds as the main threat.

Highs by Tuesday will be a bit cooler. We will only warm into the low 80s.

This week we will continue to see some unsettled weather with a chance for showers and storms each day.

