Watch Monday's weather forecast: Near record high temperatures today

We will see near record high temperatures this afternoon with a forecasted high of 91 degrees. The previously set record was 93 degrees back in 1918. It will be sunny today with a strong south breeze. Winds will gust to 25 mph at times throughout the afternoon.
As we head into Tuesday, the warm temperatures will continue. In fact, we will see a warm, dry period for the next several days as we remain under the influence of a high pressure system.
The next chance for rain comes by the end of the week into the weekend.
Local Weather
Kirsten Lang
Meteorologist
