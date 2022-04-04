Watch Monday's weather forecast from Meteorologist Kirsten Lang: it is a soggy start to the week

It is a soggy start to the week with rain expected throughout the day and into the evening. The heaviest rainfall remains south towards the I-40 corridor where a frontal boundary will stall and allow for showers to remain steady. In Tulsa we will continue to see showers off-and-on during the day. Accumulations are expected to be anywhere from 1-2 inches. Highs will only reach near 60 degrees. Tomorrow we will dry out and highs will rebound into the 70s with partly cloudy skies.