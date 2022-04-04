Watch Monday's weather forecast from Meteorologist Kirsten Lang: it is a soggy start to the week

It is a soggy start to the week with rain expected throughout the day and into the evening. The heaviest rainfall remains south towards the I-40 corridor where a frontal boundary will stall and allow for showers to remain steady. In Tulsa we will continue to see showers off-and-on during the day. Accumulations are expected to be anywhere from 1-2 inches. Highs will only reach near 60 degrees. Tomorrow we will dry out and highs will rebound into the 70s with partly cloudy skies.
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!
Kirsten Lang
Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today