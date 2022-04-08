Another breezy, cool day is expected today. We sure have been seeing our share of windy conditions. Another day of fire danger is also on deck with low humidity levels and strong northwest winds. Gusts today may be back up near 30 to 35 mph at times. Highs will only reach into the low 60s. There will be clouds in the far northeastern corner of the state, but Tulsa and most of eastern Oklahoma will remain sunny and dry. Friday night into Saturday morning we will see temperatures drop into the 30s. This means a freeze or frost is possible for most of eastern Oklahoma Saturday morning. If you have any plants sensitive to these temperatures I would suggest you cover those Friday night in advance of the cold temps. By Saturday and Sunday afternoon the winds will shift to the south, which will allow for temperatures to warm back into the 70s on Saturday and 80s on Sunday. Our next system will move in for the start of our upcoming work week. This will bring unsettled weather to the area with the chance of showers and storms, some possibly severe, for Monday – early Wednesday.
Watch Friday's weather forecast: Will we see another freeze or frost in Oklahoma this weekend?
