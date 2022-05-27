 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch Friday's weather forecast: sunshine and warmer temperatures return today

Today will be warm and sunny - a nice little break from what we have seen this week. We will start with temperatures in the 50s. By the afternoon our highs will warm into the 80s. 

Sunshine will continue through the holiday. Winds will pick up a bit by Sunday with partly cloudy skies. Otherwise, mostly sunny skies with highs in the 80s will persist through Monday. 

As a meteorologist, moving to Oklahoma was an exciting opportunity I couldn’t pass up. In my field, this is where you want to be – right in the middle of Tornado Alley. But what is Tornado Alley? And is it shifting? It seems to be a popular topic lately as people are noticing an uptick in tornadic activity to the east.

