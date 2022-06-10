Watch Friday's weather forecast: Rain moves out, heat settles in

After a night of storms, we will see gradually clearing skies today. It looks like our threat for rainfall drops off now, but unfortunately the heat is going to settle in.

Today won't be too bad. Highs will warm into the 80s today. Winds will be light today and skies will clear.

Tonight we will dip down into the 60s, so it will be a fairly comfortable start to Saturday. But it sure will warm up quickly. The temperatures will spike into the upper 80s on Saturday and mid-to-upper 90s by Sunday.

For those attending Tulsa Tough this weekend, you won't have to worry about the rain, but the heat will be the talker. So make sure to stay cool and hydrated.

Those hot temperatures will bleed over into the upcoming work week. Highs will remain in the 90s all next week with sunshine.

