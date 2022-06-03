 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Watch Friday's weather forecast: Partly cloudy with seasonal temperatures today

Today will be partly cloudy with temperatures near 80 degrees. Winds will be relatively light today as well. 

Tonight there is a slight chance for seeing a few passing showers, as lows drop into the 60s. 

On Saturday the chance for rain will increase again. There is a chance for a few showers early in the day, and then again late Saturday night into Sunday morning. Highs over the weekend will be in the 80s.

kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com

Local Weather

