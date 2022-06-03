Watch Friday's weather forecast: Partly cloudy with seasonal temperatures today

Today will be partly cloudy with temperatures near 80 degrees. Winds will be relatively light today as well.
Tonight there is a slight chance for seeing a few passing showers, as lows drop into the 60s.
On Saturday the chance for rain will increase again. There is a chance for a few showers early in the day, and then again late Saturday night into Sunday morning. Highs over the weekend will be in the 80s.
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!
Kirsten Lang
Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today