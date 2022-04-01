 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Watch Friday's weather forecast: Meteorologist Kirsten Lang has details on when the rain may return

  • Updated
  • 0

Increasing clouds are expected today ahead of our next chance for showers. Today the highs will reach into the 70s with clouds building as we head into the afternoon. Showers will move into the area tonight and continue off and on throughout the overnight hours. We are not expecting any severe weather, just some much needed rainfall. The good news is that the rain will move out by the morning on Saturday and leave us with a beautiful weekend ahead. Both Saturday and Sunday we will see mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s.

kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert