Watch Friday's weather forecast: Meteorologist Kirsten Lang has details on when the rain may return

Increasing clouds are expected today ahead of our next chance for showers. Today the highs will reach into the 70s with clouds building as we head into the afternoon. Showers will move into the area tonight and continue off and on throughout the overnight hours. We are not expecting any severe weather, just some much needed rainfall. The good news is that the rain will move out by the morning on Saturday and leave us with a beautiful weekend ahead. Both Saturday and Sunday we will see mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s.