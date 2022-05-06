Watch Friday's weather forecast: Dry, warmer days ahead

The showers and storms will move out of the state today and leave us with a quiet weather pattern for the next few days.

Clouds may linger a bit in the morning, but by the lunch hour most of the clouds should be gone, with lots of sunshine left for the remainder of the day. Highs will warm into the mid-70s today. Tonight will be clear with lows in the 50s.

For the weekend, we are expecting sunshine to continue with temperatures in the low 80s for Saturday and upper 80s for Sunday. Winds will pick up just a bit from the south at 10-15 mph.

